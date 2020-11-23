Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

GreenSky

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CEO and Chairman of the Board David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares on Nov. 13 at a price of $3.47. The price of the stock has increased by 17.87% since then.

GreenSky offers a proprietary technology infrastructure platform to support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. Its platform caters to merchants, consumers and banks.

The company has a market cap of $746.76 million. Its shares traded at $4.09 with a price-earnings ratio of 83.47 as of Nov. 20.

Third quarter net income was $2.8 million compared to net income of $44.1 million for the same period in 2019.

President of Patient Solutions Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares on Nov. 18 at a price of $4.07. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.49%.

Director and 10% Owner Robert Sheft bought 1,105,220 shares on Nov. 13 at a price of $3.47. The price of the stock has increased by 17.87% since then.

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares on Nov. 12 at a price of $3.45. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 18.55%.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) President and CEO V. Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares on Nov. 16 at a price of $29.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since then.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. The company generates revenue mostly in the United States.

The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion. Its shares traded at $30.61 with a price-earnings ratio of 21.72 as of Nov. 20.

Net income was $113 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $63 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $29.37. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.22%.

Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares on Nov. 16 at a price of $29.81 and 7,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $29.78. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since then.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman, Co-CEO and 10% Owner Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $32.53. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 2.09%.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services company. The company offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in the United States, Canada and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services.

The company has a market cap of $844.58 million. Its shares traded at $33.21 with a price-earnings ratio of 19.13 as of Nov. 20.

Third quarter net income for 2020 totaled $47.3 million compared to net income of $34.3 million for the prior year period.

Riley also bought 60,000 shares on Nov. 3 at a price of $26.66 and 141,728 shares on Nov. 5 at a price of $26.66.

Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares on Nov. 3 at a price of $26.65. The price of the stock has increased by 24.62% since then.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO and Director Robert W Pittman bought 20,000 shares on Nov. 19 at a price of $10.15. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 6.31%.

iHeartMedia is a U.S.-based diversified media and entertainment company. It operates its business through two segments; Audio and Audio/Media Services. Its Audio segment derives revenue through broadcast and digital radio, online and mobile services and products, traffic and weather data distribution and outdoor advertising services. It also provides outdoor advertising services in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. The Audio/Media Services Segment engages in full-service media representation as well as other general support services.

The company has a market cap of $759.79 million. Its shares traded at $10.79 as of Nov. 20.

Net loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $32.11 million compared to net income of $12.37 million for the comparable period of 2019.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

Investment Adviser of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) CEO T. Ritson Ferguson bought 30,000 shares on Nov. 16 at a price of $6.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since then.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is a U.S.-based diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities located mainly in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors such as diversified, retail, industrial, residential, hotels and healthcare.

The company has a market cap of $754.34 million. Its shares traded at $6.47 as of Nov. 20.

For the month of November, the fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

