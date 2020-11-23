Naspers Limited's (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) Subsidiary Prosus Today Announced Launch of Share Repurchase and Share Purchase











an on-market Prosus ordinary share N repurchase programme of up to US$1.37 billion from its free-float shareholders (the Share Repurchase ); and







an on-market Prosus ordinary share N repurchase programme of up to US$1.37 billion from its free-float shareholders (the ); and



an on-market Naspers Limited (Naspers) N ordinary share purchase programme of up to US$3.63 billion (the Share Purchase, together with the Share Repurchase, the Transaction).

















Naspers and its group will be able, in the ordinary course of business, to pay their debts as they become due for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement;







Naspers and its group will be able, in the ordinary course of business, to pay their debts as they become due for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement;



the assets of Naspers and its group will be in excess of the liabilities of Naspers and its group for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement;







the assets of Naspers and its group will be in excess of the liabilities of Naspers and its group for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement;



the share capital and reserves of Naspers and its group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement;







the share capital and reserves of Naspers and its group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement;



the working capital of Naspers and its group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement; and







the working capital of Naspers and its group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes for a period of 12 months following the date of this announcement; and



Naspers and its group have passed the solvency and liquidity test envisaged in the South African Companies Act, 2008, as amended, and since the test was performed there have been no material changes to the financial position of the Naspers group.







Shareholders are referred to the announcement issued by Naspers’s subsidiary Prosus N.V. () today in respect of the launch of:The board of directors of Prosus (the) is of the view that the Transaction is, among other things, an investment in the group’s current strong internet portfolio, which is a sensible use of capital given full market valuations in consumer tech M&A, and the sizeable discount to the group’s net asset value (NAV). Prosus has a track record of generating good returns by investing across the consumer internet space. Prosus also takes a long-term approach to capital allocation across its operations, investments, and this approach now extends to its asset base – directly and indirectly via its own stock. The Prosus Board believes that the Transaction will generate value for its shareholders.Prosus has appointed intermediaries to execute the Transaction within parameters set by it, allowing the execution of (re)purchases in the open market during open and closed periods. These intermediaries will make their trading decisions independently from, and uninfluenced by, Prosus and Naspers.The Share Purchase will commence on 24 November 2020 and end on 26 November 2021, or sooner if the maximum consideration under the Share Purchase is reached before then.The Naspers N ordinary shares held by Prosus after having been purchased under the Share Purchase will constitute treasury shares under the JSE Listings Requirements. Prosus intends not to exercise any voting rights attaching to the Naspers N ordinary shares acquired under the Share Purchase.The Share Purchase will be implemented in accordance with, and subject to, applicable law and regulations, as well as the authorities granted by the general meeting of shareholders of Naspers dated 21 August 2020, as it may be renewed.The Share Purchase by Prosus constitutes a general repurchase of securities under the JSE Listings Requirements and will be implemented accordingly.Having regard to the decision of the Prosus Board to implement the Share Purchase and after considering the effects of the Transaction by Prosus, pursuant to the JSE Listings Requirements the board of directors of Naspers states that:Cape Town, South Africa23 November 2020Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201122005081/en/