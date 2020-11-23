Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) Today Announced Strong Results for the Six Months Ended 30 September 2020











Revenues increased 32% to US$12.7bn (HY20: US$9.9bn), with strong growth across food delivery, etail and education.























141% revenue growth in food delivery









70% revenue growth in etail









54% revenue growth in edtech

























Trading profit grew by 43% to US$2.7bn (HY20: US$1.9bn).



















Core headline earnings increased 29% to US$2.2bn (HY20: US$1.7bn) driven by improved profitability from our ecommerce units and the growing contribution from Tencent.



















Free cash flow jumped from US$14m to US$370m driven by lower food losses, strong working-capital management, and US$81m increase in Tencent dividend.

















iFood grew revenues by 234% YoY with KPIs including order frequency and order value hitting record levels.







PayU GPO grew revenues 48% as people used cashless payment methods.







Udemy grew enrolments more than 400%.







BYJU’S saw 180% growth in students on top of already high growth rates.

















Invested ~US$600m to strengthen our businesses.

















Classifieds











Merged letgo and OfferUp in the US and led a US$120m investment round for a 35% fully diluted stake in the combined business, which is well-positioned for growth with national reach.









Injected our MENA classifieds assets into EMPG (Emerging Markets Property Group) for a 39% fully diluted stake and participated in a US$150m financing round valuing the business at over US$800m.









Post the end of the period, OLX Brazil closed the US$520m acquisition of leading real estate vertical Grupo Zap, announced in March 2020.













Payments and fintech











Additional investment of US$53m in Remitly.













Edtech











Stepped up our total investment to more than US$1bn and seven companies in this fast-growing sector.













Net cash position of US$4.3bn.







Undrawn US$2.5bn revolving credit facility.







In July, Prosus successfully raised more than US$2bn in debt, comprising its longest-dated US dollar offering to date and its debut euro notes offering.

















All growth percentages are shown in local currency terms and adjusted for acquisitions and disposals.







All amounts are shown on an economic-interest basis (i.e. including a proportionate consolidation of the contribution from associates and joint ventures).







The group recovered well from a tough first quarter to accelerate revenue growth, improve profitability and cash-flow generation.The current operating environment remains uncertain and the longer-term social and economic impact of Covid-19 is unclear. The group is on a solid financial footing and the fundamentals of the underlying businesses are strong, with all well-positioned to build on the accelerating shift to online triggered by the pandemic.Management remains focused on value creation for shareholders through driving profitability and cash generation in the group’s more-established ecommerce businesses, while investing for growth in food delivery, classifieds transactions, credit, and edtech.In recent months, the group’s consolidated discount to net-asset-value has widened and management is committed to addressing the structural issues causing this.On 30 October 2020, the group [url="]announced[/url] its intention for Prosus to acquire up to US$5bn of Prosus and Naspers shares. This will be implemented by the acquisition of up to US$1.4bn Prosus N ordinary shares and US$3.6bn Naspers N ordinary shares on the market. The program will be executed in an optimal manner that can comfortably be done in the market.The complete results are available at [url="]www.prosus.com%2Finvestors[/url].Follow Prosus on [url="]LinkedIn[/url].Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people’s daily lives.Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU’S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent ([url="]www.tencent.com[/url]; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru ([url="]www.corp.mail.ru[/url]; LSE:MAIL), Trip.com Group Limited (“Trip.com”) (NASDAQ:TCOM), and DeliveryHero ([url="]www.deliveryhero.com[/url]; Xetra:DHER).Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world’s population.Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX), and is majority owned by Naspers.For more information, please visit [url="]www.prosus.com[/url].

