Invitation to market update in Moberg Pharma on November 25th

November 23, 2020

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25th, 2020, at 02:00 am (CET), investors, analysts and journalists are invited to participate in a digital company presentation. Moberg pharma recently announced its intention to distribute its subsidiary OncoZenge through a Lex ASEA distribution before listing the company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, as well as securing financing both for OncoZenge and Moberg Pharma.

The teleconference will be hosted by Moberg Pharmas's CEO Anna Ljung and Chairman of the Board Peter Wolpert. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Date: Wednesday November 25th, 2020
Time: 12:00 am - 1:00 pm (CET)

To participate in the conference, please use the following link:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EQZwZq8dTiugFJjacf7IeQ

Presentation material will be made public on:
http://www.mobergpharma.com/investors/calendarpresentations

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: + 46 70 766 60 30, e-post: [email protected]

Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, Phone: + 46 76 805 82 88, e-post: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/3241533/1338425.pdf

Invitation to market update in Moberg Pharma on November 25th

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-market-update-in-moberg-pharma-on-november-25th-301178698.html

SOURCE Moberg Pharma


