  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tuniu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 1, 2020

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:TOUR +13.68%

PR Newswire

NANJING, China, Nov. 23, 2020

NANJING, China, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the market opens on December 1, 2020.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on December 1, 2020 (9:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 1, 2020).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:



US

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

+852-301-84992

China

4001-201203

International

+1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 3Q 2020 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through December 8, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

+1-877-344-7529

International

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10150213

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-december-1-2020-301178648.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)