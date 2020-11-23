Tiger Global Management Exits New Relic, Athene Holding

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

New Relic

The firm exited its stake in New Relic Inc. (NEWR). The trade had an impact of -0.36% on the portfolio.

The software analytics solutions provider has a market cap of $3.46 billion and an enterprise value of $3.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -34.57% and return on assets of -10.92% are underperforming 81% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.66 is above the industry median of 2.34.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.90% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.14%.

Athene Holding

The Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.17%.

The retirement services company has a market cap of $8.24 billion and an enterprise value of $3.35 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.02% and return on assets of 0.56% are underperforming 65% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 5.08 is above the industry median of 2.28.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Omega Advisors with 0.51% of outstanding shares and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Chewy

The firm closed its position in Chewy Inc. (CHWY). The portfolio was impacted by -0.14%.

The provider of pet food, medications and services has a market cap of $27.52 billion and an enterprise value of $27.63 billion.

The return on assets of -22.64% is underperforming 91% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.59 is above the industry median of 0.51.

The largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.07% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

PayPal

The firm reduced its PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) holding by 2.32%, impacting the portfolio by -0.03%.

The electronic payment solutions provider has a market cap of $223 billion and an enterprise value of $218 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -18.38% and return on assets of 5.52% are outperforming 87% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.58 is below the industry median of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 0.51%.

Salesforce.com

The investment firm curbed its Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) position by 1.76%. The trade had an impact of -0.03% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, has a market cap of $240 billion and an enterprise value of $237 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of5 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.52% and return on assets of 4.74% are outperforming 56% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.59 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 1.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

Alibaba

The investment firm reduced its Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) position by 0.76%. The trade had an impact of -0.01% on the portfolio.

The online and mobile commerce company has a market cap of $703 billion and an enterprise value of $677 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.5% and return on assets of 10.01% are outperforming 87% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.37 is above the industry median of 0.51

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

