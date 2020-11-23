Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in December Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( CRNX), today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences in the month of December. Please see additional details below:



Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference Date: Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 Time: 1:00 - 1:45 pm ET in Track 1 Panel: Easy Pills to Swallow: Oral Drugs for Large Endo Markets Presenter: Dr. Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO Piper Sandler's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday - Thursday, December 1st - 3rd, 2020 Time: On demand Presenter: Dr. Scott Struthers , Founder & CEO, and Dr. Alan Krasner , Chief Medical Officer Webcast: Pre-recorded fireside chats are available for the annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on the Events section on the Company’s website as well as on the Piper Sandler conference website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 program in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with NETs in 2021. The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit https://crinetics.com.

