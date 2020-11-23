  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cerence Executives to Present on New Automotive Business Models at Upcoming Industry Events

November 23, 2020 | About: CRNC -3.4%

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that executives from the Company will participate in upcoming industry events and conferences with a focus on shifting business models in the mobility landscape as we approach 2021. Upcoming events include:

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

