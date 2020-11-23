  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cue Biopharma to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

November 23, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on December 1-3, 2020.

The pre-recorded presentation will be available to participants during the conference and on the Events page of the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website www.cuebiopharma.com beginning today, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. An archived version of the recording will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

