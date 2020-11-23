Cytokinetics Regains Rights to Develop and Commercialize Omecamtiv Mecarbil and AMG 594 From Amgen

Company Committed to Advancing Omecamtiv Mecarbil with Initial Focus on Preparations for Regulatory Interactions Following Positive Results of GALACTIC-HF

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated ( CYTK) today announced that Amgen has elected to terminate the Collaboration and Option Agreement, dated December 20, 2006 between the companies (the “Agreement”) and thereby end its collaboration with Cytokinetics, effective May 20, 2021, and intends to transition development and commercialization rights for omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594 to Cytokinetics. Omecamtiv mecarbil is an investigational cardiac myosin activator, developed for the potential treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and was recently studied in GALACTIC-HF, a positive Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial. AMG 594, a novel mechanism cardiac troponin activator, is in Phase 1 development for HFrEF and other types of heart failure.

“We believe this is an important pivot point and opportunity for our company, as we reclaim omecamtiv mecarbil following positive Phase 3 clinical trial results,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “In one of the largest heart failure clinical trials ever conducted, our novel mechanism drug candidate demonstrated positive efficacy in a diverse patient population with high unmet need and without an imbalance in the overall incidence of adverse events. We look forward to rapidly advancing next steps for omecamtiv mecarbil, which we expect will include discussions with regulatory authorities. We believe we are well prepared to press forward given our strong balance sheet and pioneering leadership in the development of muscle-directed therapies.”

Terms of Termination

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, upon the effective date of Amgen’s termination, research, development and commercialization rights for compounds, including omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594, will transition to Cytokinetics. In addition, Amgen will have certain obligations set forth in the Agreement, including: cooperating with Cytokinetics and its designee(s) to facilitate a reasonably smooth, orderly and prompt transition of the programs, including transfer and assignment to Cytokinetics of specified regulatory filings, data and other information; if requested by Cytokinetics, transferring inventory of compounds to Cytokinetics at Cytokinetics’ expense; to the extent possible and requested by Cytokinetics, assigning relevant third-party manufacturing agreements to Cytokinetics; and granting to Cytokinetics exclusive and non-exclusive licenses to certain intellectual property rights. Cytokinetics will have no trailing royalty payment obligations to Amgen for either omecamtiv mecarbil or AMG 594. With Cytokinetics’ consent, Amgen granted a sublicense to Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier (“Servier”) to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia. Cytokinetics is party to a letter agreement with Amgen and Servier entered into in 2016, which provides that if Amgen’s rights to omecamtiv mecarbil are terminated, (i) the sublicensed rights previously granted by Amgen to Servier with respect to omecamtiv mecarbil, will remain in effect post termination of the Agreement and become a direct license or sublicense of such rights by Cytokinetics to Servier, on substantially the same terms as those in the Option, License and Collaboration Agreement between Amgen and Servier, and (ii) Amgen will, at Cytokinetics’ election, transfer to Cytokinetics or its designee (including Servier) certain ongoing development activities.

GALACTIC-HF: Results and Next Steps

Primary results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), the Phase 3 event-driven cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, were recently presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, and were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1

GALACTIC-HF, one of the largest Phase 3 global cardiovascular outcomes trials in heart failure ever conducted, enrolled 8,256 patients who were at risk of hospitalization and death, despite being well treated on standard of care therapy. After a median duration of follow-up of 21.8 months, the trial demonstrated a statistically significant effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil to reduce risk of the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure events (heart failure hospitalization and other urgent treatment for heart failure) compared to placebo in patients treated with standard of care. No reduction in the secondary endpoint of time to CV death was observed and no other secondary endpoints were met in accordance with the prespecified statistical analysis. The effect of omecamtiv mecarbil was generally consistent across prespecified subgroups and with a potentially greater treatment effect suggested in patients with a lower left ventricular ejection fraction.

Cytokinetics has received positive feedback from key heart failure opinion leaders on the primary results, with particular interest in the potential role of omecamtiv mecarbil in the treatment of advanced heart failure patients who remain at risk for hospitalization despite being treated with standard of care regimens. The company will be conducting market research to gain additional feedback from physicians and payors to inform the potential path forward. Cytokinetics expects to seek regulatory feedback regarding a potential registration path for omecamtiv mecarbil, subject to cooperation and transitions from Amgen. In parallel, Cytokinetics plans to conduct commercial readiness assessments and to evaluate potential partnering opportunities, including co-promotion options in North America as well as licensing in other territories.

