Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Partners with Prominic.NET to Provide Advanced, Flexible User Authentication Security for U.S. DoD Agency

WALL, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that it has partnered with Prominic.NET, an owner and operator of data centers serving businesses running on HCL Digital Solutions (formerly IBM Collaboration) products, to deploy BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM solution to a U.S. DoD agency. PortalGuard will provide enhanced user access security to the agency’s enterprise applications and data via secure smart card authentication.



BIO-key implemented its PortalGuard IAM solution on the enterprise-grade HCL Domino-based environment to support application access requirements for the DoD agency’s mission-critical environment. PortalGuard is being used as a Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Identity Provider to provide Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities for the load-balanced environment. PortalGuard is also being used to configure support for Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credential smart card authentication that enables access to application data. In addition, PortalGuard provided a split login experience where users without a PIV credential smart card could still login manually using traditional two-factor authentication methods, showcasing the solution's flexibility in supporting different user types and access conditions.

"We are proud and excited to be selected for this important DoD application environment," stated Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "PortalGuard delivers a complete IAM solution for both on-premises and SaaS offerings that give customers the flexibility to choose based on their application security needs and Time to Value expectations. The combination of single-sign-on and multifactor authentication capabilities allows PortalGuard to provide a higher level of configurable security to protect our customer's critical systems and data."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively-priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

