Marketwired
Marketwired
NeuBase Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 23, 2020 | About: NBSE -2.89%

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. ( NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place between December 1-3, 2020, as well as in a panel discussion at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is also being held from December 1-3, 2020.

A webcast of the Piper Sandler fireside chat will be available on the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23rd to December 3rd. In addition, this webcast will also be available on the NeuBase website, www.neubasetherapeutics.com, for 90 days following the recording of the presentation.

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
[email protected]
OP: (646) 751-4366


