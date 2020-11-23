  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming December 2020 Investor Conferences

November 23, 2020 | About: AVDL +1.29%

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will present at both the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference and the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference that are being held in December 2020.

Event:32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:December 1st - 3rd
Webcast:A webcast presentation will be available via the Piper Sandler conference site (click here) from November 23rd to December 3rd. In addition, the webcast will be posted on Avadel’s website, www.avadel.com, for 90 days from being made available.
Event:3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date:Thursday, December 3rd
Time:9:15 a.m. ET
Webcast:A webcast will be available at (click here), as well as on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Contacts:

Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: [email protected]
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915-2564
Email: [email protected]


