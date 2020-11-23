  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

HTG Announces One-for-Fifteen Reverse Stock Split

November 23, 2020 | About: HTGM -4.7%

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. ( HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that as a result of its one-for-fifteen reverse stock split which became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20, 2020, its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) effective with the open of the market today, Monday, November 23, 2020. HTG’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “HTGM.”

As a result of the reverse stock split, each fifteen pre-split shares of common stock outstanding were automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. No fractional shares of common stock were issued to any stockholders in connection with the reverse stock split. Holders of record will receive a cash payment in lieu of fractional shares.

Stockholders of record will receive information regarding their share ownership from HTG’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”). AST can be reached at (877) 248-6417 or (718) 921-8337.

For additional information regarding the reverse stock split, please refer to HTG’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2020.

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODA5MDAxMyMzODM3OTE3IzIwMTY4Nzk=
8ddf5c3e-2a8c-41b9-809a-2cff8c195ec0

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)