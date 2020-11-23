  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:MIST -0.6%

PR Newswire

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Piper Sandler 32nd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference.
  • The Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A replay of the pre-recorded Piper Sandler fireside chat is currently available in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com, and a live webcast of the Evercore fireside chat can be accessed in the same section of Milestone's website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentations.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Contact

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

