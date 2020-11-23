Health Net Earns High Marks in CMS 2021 Star Ratings Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Net announced its Medicare Advantage plans in California earned high marks from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the annual Star Quality Ratings for rating year 2021.

Health Net, which serves more than 3 million members in its commercial and government-sponsored plans, received a 4-out-of-5 Star rating for its Medicare Advantage plans in the state. This year marks the third year in a row Health Net has earned a rating of 4 Stars or higher on this prestigious report.

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make more informed decisions when selecting a health plan. Medicare plans are ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars, with 5 Stars representing the highest level of quality. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback gathered annually on how well plans did in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

"These ratings reflect our uncompromised commitment to ensuring our members have access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare and services," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net of California and California Health and Wellness. "At Health Net, we are committed to meeting the needs of our members, improving our products and services, working collaboratively with our network of providers, and enhancing our quality activities to encourage a culture of excellence."

In 2021, Health Net will continue to offer Medicare Advantage plans in Alameda, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Clara, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Yolo counties.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for all Medicare health plans runs now through Dec. 7, 2020. To learn more about joining a Health Net plan in California, visit www.healthnetadvantage.com.

