OneOncology Partners with Genentech to Bring Personalized Cancer Research to Patients at Community Oncology Sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national partnership of independent oncology practices, and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced the first clinical trial available to patients through OneR, the OneOncology Research Network. The companies also unveiled a first-of-its-kind, multi-year strategic partnership to collaborate on various clinical trials, scientific research and real-world data studies that will advance personalized cancer care at community oncology centers across the United States. The partnership's goals are to enhance clinical assessment of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), increase access to clinical trials and improve therapeutic options for patients.

"We are changing the face of community oncology," said Lee Schwartzberg , MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology.

"This partnership is an important advancement to bring personalized cancer care to patients at practices across the OneOncology platform," said Lee Schwartzberg, MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology and Medical Director, West Cancer Center. "By combining Genentech's leadership in both scientific research and clinical development of personalized oncology medicines with OneOncology's commitment to expanding access to world-class research, we are changing the face of community oncology."

Studies have shown that CGP can be crucial in determining the right treatment for cancer patients by testing tumors for genomic alterations. However, its use in community oncology remains limited. Genentech's new clinical trial -- Targeting Actionable Mutation Study in Cancer ( MyTACTIC ) -- aims to match patient populations with a targetable genomic alteration to a specific investigational agent. OneR will participate in this multi-center, non-randomized phase II basket trial across its national network, along with other community oncology centers throughout the United States.

"We are very excited about the collaboration between Genentech and OneR which will enhance cancer research and cancer care for patients across the country," said Axel Grothey, MD, Medical Director, OneR, and Director, GI Cancer Research, West Cancer Center. "One of OneOncology's key strengths is the ability to offer comprehensive molecular profiling to patients with advanced stage cancers. MyTACTIC realizes the promise of personalized cancer therapy by providing access to targeted treatment approaches to patients in a community oncology setting, where the vast majority of cancer patients in the United States are receiving care, while also advancing scientific discovery."

OneOncology and Genentech will also establish a joint committee that will design studies to evaluate the impact of personalized healthcare on outcomes for patients, the healthcare system and society. This group will design interventional and non-interventional studies to investigate the integration of CGP into routine practice and generate real-world evidence regarding utilization. The partnership will explore new methods for enabling just-in-time clinical research site start-up and patient identification across OneR.

"We are excited to collaborate with OneOncology to bring state-of-the-art cancer care to community oncology practices, where the diverse patient population creates a greater opportunity to advance inclusive research," said Jamie Freedman, MD, PhD, Head of U.S. Medical Affairs, Genentech. "The pandemic dramatically highlights the need to rethink how healthcare is delivered, and our goal is to enable a deeper understanding of each individual patient's journey and to deliver the highest quality of research and evidence-based care."

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing over 475 providers practicing at nearly 175 sites of care across the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneoncology-partners-with-genentech-to-bring-personalized-cancer-research-to-patients-at-community-oncology-sites-301178283.html

SOURCE OneOncology