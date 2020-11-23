  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MTS Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:MTSC +1.53%

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 23, 2020

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of advanced test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter results on December 15, 2020 before market open. A conference call will be held on December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Participants may join the live conference call by calling toll free 800-367-2403 (international toll 1-334- 777-6978) and referencing the conference pass code 7354821.

The conference call replay may be accessed by calling 888-203-1112 and referencing the conference replay pass code 7354821. The replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET on December 22, 2020.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at https://investor.mts.com/events-and-presentations/presentations. It will be available on December 16, 2020.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high- performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 28, 2019 and revenue of $893 million for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

For more information, contact:
Brian Ross
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
952.937.4000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301178543.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation


