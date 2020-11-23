GI Partners Announces Acquisition of Valet Living

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, announced today that it has acquired Valet Living, the largest nationally-recognized, full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry. GI Partners acquired Valet Living from a fund managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

Valet Living pioneered the doorstep waste and recycling industry and has broadened its service offering to include turns, maintenance, pet solutions, fitness, and other app-enabled resident services. Founded in 1995 and based in Tampa, Florida, Valet Living has achieved double-digit organic growth every year since its inception and currently performs more than 415 million service events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes in 40 states. GI Partners' investment will support Valet Living's continued innovation and nationwide expansion.

"I would like to thank the Ares Private Equity team and Harvest Partners for their invaluable support and guidance over the last five years as we grew Valet Living from a doorstep waste management company to a full-service solutions provider that serves communities across the country. We are also excited to work with GI Partners to accelerate growth at Valet Living and continue to deliver exceptional living experiences to the residents of multifamily communities across the U.S.," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO of Valet Living. "We have known the GI Partners team for many years, and through that relationship they have a deep understanding of our business and untapped growth potential. We believe strongly that their team's experience helping to build both organically and inorganically fast-growing services businesses, will help us enhance our engagement with Valet Living's residents, property managers, and employees."

Hoon Cho, Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity at GI Partners said, "We are delighted to partner with Shawn after spending many years watching him and his team build an incredible resident services platform in Valet Living. They have led the creation and growth of an entire industry focused on delivering a better resident, owner, and property manager experience, and we look forward to working with the entire Valet Living team to continue to grow the company's gold-standard suite of products and services."

Jeff Sheu, Managing Director at GI Partners, added, "We look forward to expanding Valet Living's leading national footprint both organically and through acquisitions of best-in-class local operators. The company's significant investments in proprietary technology offerings that enhance the resident experience, including Valet Living Home and Interactive Doorstep, further strengthen its prominent position as the industry leader."

Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to GI Partners.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $23 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 415 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995. For more information, please visit www.valetliving.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

[email protected]

Gretchen Robinson

GI Partners

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gi-partners-announces-acquisition-of-valet-living-301178494.html

SOURCE GI Partners