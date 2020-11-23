Amyris To Present at Evercore ISI's 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that management will present at Evercore ISI's 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3rd at 2:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

