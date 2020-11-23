Maitri Health Technologies Adds Selection of Certified Masks and Face Shields to its Expanding Global Healthcare Supply Platform

On-shore manufactured personal protective equipment offers quality, reliability;

Designed to enable safer workplaces and keep businesses operating uninterrupted

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced more details about the core components of its personal protective equipment ("PPE") strategy and product platform.

The 3D face mask and Win-Shield face shields are the foundation of Maitri's comprehensive suite of on-shore manufactured PPE. The 3D family of masks offer a selection of certified surgical masks and the innovative Win-Shield™ face shield features a patent-pending design and additional personal protection.

"We know many governments, hospitals, school boards and businesses have struggled to find a domestic alternative to the substandard quality, unpredictable delivery and inflated costs of PPE sourced outside of North America," said Andrew Morton, CEO.

"Maitri's business strategy specifically addresses those barriers," said Morton. "Our network of on-shore manufacturing provides an innovative, reliable and quality supply of equipment, including masks and face shields. By sourcing domestically, we have more control over production and delivery to ensure our clients get what they need, when they need it."

3D masks offer an updated design of the traditional surgical mask, created with comfort and feel for healthcare professionals or those seeking stronger protection. Maitri masks provide three layers of protection for proper filtration and are certified in three options: ASTM Level 1, 2 or 3. Masks are made in Canada with machines made in Canada. This end-to-end approach enables delivery of quality products in a highly scalable production model to meet high-volume needs.

The patent-pending Win-Shield face shield was designed by Canadian medical and dental professionals. Unlike similar devices in the marketplace, the Win-Shield has an extended plastic guard that covers more of a person's face and top of the head, to help further reduce the risk of exposure. The true innovation is incorporating this additional protection with a comfortable fit, and a simple design that allows the face shield to be put on or taken off with one hand.

Maitri's masks and face shields are fully traceable to the source of manufacturing, providing assurances in quality control. Anti-viral cleaning solutions, disinfectants and testing kits are also included in the Company's PPE product lineup.

The global PPE market size is expected to reach more than US$123 billion by 2027, according to a Grand View Research study in October, 2020.

According to a recent survey by Statistics Canada, more than two thirds of Canadian businesses (69 per cent) said they require PPE to operate safely. In some key industries, the demand is even higher. Four out of five businesses in private health care, social assistance, accommodations, food services, retail trade, and construction industries indicated they require PPE to operate safely now and in the future.

"Maitri's end-to-end supply system will integrate PPE and testing kits with technology. By layering in digital solutions, we can help enable businesses to better manage, track, trace and replenish PPE, and the people wearing them. Our ultimate goal is to help keep employees safe, and organizations and communities working uninterrupted."

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. https://maitrihealth.ca/

"Andrew Morton"

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 288-4431

For more information, contact: [email protected]

