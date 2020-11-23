  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Israel grants Lleida.net its fifth digital signature patent

November 23, 2020 | About: XPAR:ALLLN -5.06% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

MADRID, Nov. 23, 2020

MADRID, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel Patent Office (ILPO) has granted Spanish technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) a new patent for its electronic notification and certification methods.

This patent, which corresponds to its "Method for the certification of electronic mail containing a recognised electronic signature on the part of a telecommunications operator", is the fifth that Lleida.net has received from the country, and it is valid for 20 years.

So far, the company holds 192 recognitions on its intellectual property, worldwide.

At the moment, more than 50 countries from the five continents have recognized the company's inventions. Among them the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia or New Zealand.

"Our growth strategy has been heavily based on internationalization and intellectual property for several years. Israel is an extremely sophisticated country in terms of technological development, and we are proud that our work has been recognized there for the fifth time," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

To date, the Israeli government has recognized the company's patents on certified SMS, certified e-mail reception, and the method for generating certified electronic contracts.

The company's IP strategy entails defending its intellectual assets against possible unfair practices by third-party competitors.

"Defending our investors means defending the company's intellectual property," added Sapena.
The Spanish company, which is listed on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris and OTCQX in New York, has one of the strongest patent portfolios in the eSignature industry worldwide.

It was founded in 1995.

With a revaluation close to 700 percent so far this year, Lleida.net is one of the companies that has experienced best stock market results in Europe during 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, with operations in 19 countries, has in the last few years become the main European actor in the digital signature industry.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-grants-lleidanet-its-fifth-digital-signature-patent-301178786.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


