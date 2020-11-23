  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Crocs, Inc. to Present at KeyBanc Virtual Softlines Spotlight Day

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:CROX -0.39%

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 23, 2020

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, today announced that it will present at the KeyBanc Virtual Softlines Spotlight Day on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET.

Please register for the live broadcast of the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website after the presentation.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
[email protected]

PR Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
[email protected]

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-to-present-at-keybanc-virtual-softlines-spotlight-day-301178341.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.


