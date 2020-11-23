  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ViewRay to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:VRAY -0.27%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Nov. 23, 2020

CLEVELAND, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

(PRNewsfoto/ViewRay, Inc.)

From November 23 to December 3, 2020, a fireside chat recording will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site. A recording will also be posted to the Company's website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

ViewRay will be participating in investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1st, which can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-32nd-annual-virtual-healthcare-conference-301178411.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)