ViewRay to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CLEVELAND, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

From November 23 to December 3, 2020, a fireside chat recording will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site. A recording will also be posted to the Company's website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

ViewRay will be participating in investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1st, which can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

