  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2644)  | Author's Website |

Pioneer Investments Cuts Amazon, Apple

Firm's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

November 23, 2020 | About: NVDA +0% LRCX +1.82% FB -1.41% MSI -0.19% AAPL -2.38% AMZN -0.55%

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Amazon.com

The firm reduced its stake in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 13.47%. The trade had an impact of -0.54% on the portfolio.

The world's highest-grossing online retailer has a market cap of $1.56 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.58 trillion.

a9d64ff21bd747298696447d4c3d5115.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.53% and return on assets of 7.33% are outperforming 85% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.84 is above the industry median of 0.51.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Apple

The Apple Inc.(AAPL) position was reduced by 11.07%, impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.

The company, which designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.02 triillion and an enterprise value of $2.04 trillion.

75da5ec13a420de242dada78ce0bbfd0.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 72.48% and return on assets of 17.5% are outperforming 97% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.81 is below the industry median of 1.29.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.55% of outstanding, Fisher with 0.35% and Segalas with 0.02%.

Motorola

The firm trimed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) by 46.38%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.24%.

The provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services has a market cap of $28.68 billion and an enterprise value of $33.58 billion.

ecd01d0c280ddebbcd99da23bfda2d12.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on assets of 7.43% is outperforming 80% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is below the industry median of 1.29.

The largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Facebook

The firm curbed its Facebook Inc. (FB) holding by 15.04%, impacting the portfolio by -0.23%.

The world's largest online social network has a market cap of $777 billion and an enterprise value of $732 billion.

ab197443b0df0d9ca97cfa343ba036a7.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.91% and return on assets of 18.52% are outperforming 84% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.24 is above the industry median of 4.47.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Segalas with 0.19%.

Lam Research

The investment firm trimmed its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) position by 27.87%. The trade had an impact of -0.18% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides equipment used to fabricate semiconductors, has a market cap of $63 billion and an enterprise value of $62 billion.

792fcb92c02eef9184fc5b79621a119b.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 53.12% and return on assets of 19.53% are outperforming 98% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.14 is far below the industry median of 1.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66% and Fisher with 0.62%.

NVIDIA

The investment firm reduced its NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) position by 19.53%. The trade had an impact of -0.16% on the portfolio.

The company, which designs graphics processing units, has a market cap of $332 billion and an enterprise value of $328 billion.

4657b41a6d9f543ce20faad06fc8dfce.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.89% and return on assets of 17.59% are outperforming 94% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.43 is below the industry median of 1.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Segalas with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)