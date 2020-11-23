Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) CEO & Chairman Robert S Ellin Bought $84,636 of Shares

CEO & Chairman of Livexlive Media Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert S Ellin (insider trades) bought 43,853 shares of LIVX on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $1.93 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $84,636.

LiveXLive Media Inc, formerly Loton Corp, provides emerging live and digital music space content, including live music events. It operates through its subsidiary LiveXLive, Corp and provides live shows, club nights, corporate and other events. LiveXLive Media Inc has a market cap of $152.140 million; its shares were traded at around $2.11 with and P/S ratio of 2.92. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with LiveXLive Media Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

