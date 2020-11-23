  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
YY INVESTOR LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation of JOYY Inc.

November 23, 2020 | About: YY +2.25%

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of JOYY Inc., (“JOYY” or the “Company”) ( YY) resulting from allegations that JOYY might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased JOYY securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit JOYY Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Research, an equity research firm, published a report about JOYY titled: “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well… Actually You Can.” The Muddy Waters Research Report detailed a series of problems with JOYY. Specifically, the report stated that the Company is a multibillion-dollar fraud” whose component businesses are a “fraction of the size it reports.” The Muddy waters report also noted that JOYY’s “reported user metrics, revenues and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent.”

On this news, JOYY American depositary shares (“ADSs”) price fell $26.53 per ADS, or 26% to close at $73.66 per ADS on November 18, 2020.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
[email protected]

