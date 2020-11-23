YY INVESTOR LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation of JOYY Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of JOYY Inc., (“JOYY” or the “Company”) ( YY) resulting from allegations that JOYY might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Research, an equity research firm, published a report about JOYY titled: “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well… Actually You Can.” The Muddy Waters Research Report detailed a series of problems with JOYY. Specifically, the report stated that the Company is a multibillion-dollar fraud” whose component businesses are a “fraction of the size it reports.” The Muddy waters report also noted that JOYY’s “reported user metrics, revenues and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent.”

On this news, JOYY American depositary shares (“ADSs”) price fell $26.53 per ADS, or 26% to close at $73.66 per ADS on November 18, 2020.

