Adverum Biotechnologies Presents at the Piper Sandler Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 23, 2020 | About: ADVM +6.46%

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ( ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the company’s presentation at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Adverum’s video webcast will be accessible on demand beginning today at 10:00 am ET under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. This webcast will be available on the Adverum website for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies ( ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Myesha Lacy
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
[email protected]
1-650-649-1257

