PFSweb Deploys RetailConnect Omnichannel Product for International Apparel Brand for the Holiday Season

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. ( PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced today its operations business unit, PFS, has deployed its omnichannel RetailConnect product into two stores for an existing international apparel client for the duration of their holiday peak season.



In November 2019, PFS deployed a pilot RetailConnect solution for a DFW-based artisan retailer, enabling ship from store, local delivery and buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS). The results of this pilot program not only helped save this family-owned business due to pandemic related store closures, but also paved the way to PFS’ improved omnichannel product offering that is now ready for market release.

One year later, the refined RetailConnect solution is now live for this internationally recognized apparel brand, supporting store fulfillment of eCommerce orders in local regions and BOPIS functionality. In addition, this brand is utilizing PFS’ distributed order management technology to route eCommerce orders to the stores for fulfillment. Plans are underway to deploy in additional stores before the end of the year and into 2021.

“The global health pandemic has forced retail store closures or limited in-person traffic, and many brands are exploring alternative fulfillment strategies to utilize their store inventory for the upcoming holiday season,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and General Manager of PFS. “Our new and improved RetailConnect product offering is the perfect fit to improve this client’s store fulfillment operations for the holiday season with an easy-to-use, technology driven process.”

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb ( PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

