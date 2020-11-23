eBay Launches "Up & Running Grants" to Set Small Business Sellers Up for Success in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pandemic has been a challenging time for small businesses, it's also opened up an entirely new pathway to success through ecommerce. In the lead up to the holiday season, and with demand for ecommerce at an all-time high, eBay is announcing a new grants program today to help small businesses stay up and running online.

The Up & Running Grants are focused on ensuring today's small businesses are here tomorrow by committing more than $500,000 in funding and education resources for existing business sellers to secure viability beyond 2020. The grants program builds on eBay's long-standing commitment to small businesses and expands the company's Up & Running initiative by offering 50 business sellers a $10,000 grant package.

"Small businesses are the backbone of eBay, as well as the engine of jobs, progress, and prosperity for communities across the U.S. The launch of eBay's Up & Running Grants program comes at a time when small businesses need investment and empowerment most," said Jordan Sweetnam, GM and SVP eBay North America. "In such a challenging year, it was important for this program to provide a financial bridge and long-term support - so small businesses can keep their doors open today and lay the groundwork for future success."

Up & Running Seller Grants Program

Through the Up & Running Grants program, 50 eBay small business sellers will each receive a grant package composed of $8,000 cash and $2,000 worth of eBay credits. In addition, recipients will also enjoy premium access to Seller School and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and eBay Growth Advisors. The program will help ensure sellers have the funding, education and resources to help grow their online business.

eBay is partnering with business accelerator Hello Alice to launch the grants program application and to provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they are ultimately chosen for a grant or not. Through Hello Alice , applicants will be enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to their COVID-19 Business Center .

"Small business is the backbone of our economy. We are thrilled to partner with eBay on their Up & Running Grants program to ensure founders succeed scaling their business online," said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice. "This has been a stressful year for many small business owners, and there is very little capital available to help owners through challenges this winter. Therefore this program's funding and resources are a critical part of SMBs success in 2021 and beyond."

Apply for an Up & Running Grant

From Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, eBay small business sellers are encouraged to apply for Up & Running Grants via an online application. Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com .

About Up & Running

In 2020, born out of the pandemic and an extension of the acclaimed Retail Revival program, eBay launched its Up & Running small business accelerator initiative. eBay pledged up to $100 million to help small businesses get and grow their businesses online, providing fee discounts, special guidance and resources to run their business on eBay. To learn more visit ebay.com/upandrunning .

About eBay Seller School

eBay Seller School is a new virtual learning platform offering on-demand lessons, videos, and more to help every eBay seller thrive in our marketplace. Seller School offers both beginner-level and more advanced courses to help all sellers accelerate and scale their eBay business, regardless of their time and experience on the platform. Seller School is available anytime, from anywhere, and is 100% free. More information is available at ebay.com/smallbusiness .

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of more than 250,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. Founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners, including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com .

SOURCE eBay Inc.