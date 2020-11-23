Vonage Powers Customer Support Communications and Authentication Solutions for Global Manufacturer Fisher & Paykel

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by global appliances manufacturer, Fisher & Paykel , to drive customer service communications for customers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fisher & Paykel is using Vonage's Messages API to provide instant maintenance support notifications via SMS and enhance post-sale services. The Vonage Messages API embedded within Fisher & Paykel's platform delivers automated and instant SMS confirmations and reminders on all technician appointments, including self-service links for customers to easily cancel or reschedule the appointment. Fisher & Paykel also uses Vonage to send follow up messages for customer feedback once a job is completed to make ongoing service improvements.

"Today's customers want to be responded to instantly. They want regular updates from businesses and, more importantly, a two-way communications channel that allows them to share their concerns and feedback quickly and easily," said Fisher & Paykel Appliances EVP Marketing and Customer Experience, Rudi Khoury. "With Vonage APIs we are able to communicate with customers promptly and create a unique experience giving them control at their fingertips. Vonage also helps Fisher & Paykel make the customer journey – from booking a technician and confirming the appointment to evaluating our service – a seamless process and closes any gaps in customer communications."

Digital customer experiences continue to play a huge role in engaging with and retaining customers. According to EY , prioritizing customers' digital journeys and creating new ways to serve customers through virtualized services will help brands meet customer expectations post COVID-19.

"Delivering prompt customer service across multiple countries in a consistent manner can be a challenge. Businesses need a fast and efficient way to reach their customers no matter where they are in the world. Vonage APIs allow companies to instantly reach their customers through their preferred channels at reduced costs, enabling businesses to effectively communicate with their customers and create a better customer experience," said Sunny Rao, Vonage Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region.

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Communications Platform makes it easy for businesses to use APIs to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment. Vonage APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build innovative customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices. The Vonage Communications Platform offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses worldwide.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

About Fisher & Paykel

Fisher & Paykel, New Zealand's award-winning appliance brand, has been selling products to change the way people live since 1934. Over time the company has grown into a global organization, now operating in 30 countries with over 4,000 employees and manufacturing in Italy, Thailand and Mexico.

Fisher & Paykel's design heritage is founded on a pioneering spirit and a culture of curiosity that has challenged conventional appliance design to consistently deliver products tailored to human needs. The company is committed to ongoing research and development with a culture of open innovation, which allows people to work collaboratively to find insights and ideas that connect with customers and respect the planet.

Fisher & Paykel believes everybody deserves good design, because good design is all about making life better. It has built its success on understanding its consumers and designing innovative products such as the award-winning DishDrawer™ Dishwasher – the world's first dishwasher in a drawer and the class-leading CoolDrawer™ multi-temperature drawer.

A part of the wider Haier Group since 2012, Fisher & Paykel has strengthened its presence as a premium home appliance brand. Fisher & Paykel's New Zealand Design Centre, based at two locations in Auckland and Dunedin, has been recognized as one of the wider Haier Group's five global research and development centers of excellence.

