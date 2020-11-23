Homesick and Dunkin' Bring Back Limited-Edition Fan-Favorite Candles for the Holidays

NEW YORK and CANTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful 2019 launch and an outpouring of requests from fans nationwide, home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick announced today it has once again teamed up with Dunkin', bringing back limited-edition candles inspired by some of the beloved brand's most popular menu items: Original Blend Coffee and Old Fashioned Donuts.

This year, customers can add a personalized message, like their name, a holiday message, or even a favorite Dunkin' order to the jar of any candle to make it an extra special gift. The collection, which draws on the power of scent to brew up meaningful memories, brings the Dunkin' experience and moments of nostalgia into homes of fans nationwide during a time when many catch-ups over coffee and donuts have gone virtual.

Returning Homesick x Dunkin' Collection candle fragrances include:

Original Blend – Dunkin's signature blend coffee that has been keeping America running for 70 years. The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream delivers a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all.

– Dunkin's signature blend coffee that has been keeping America running for 70 years. The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream delivers a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all. Old Fashioned – Indulge in the coziness of freshly baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the sweet but subtle scent of traditional warm spices that wrap you in nostalgia.

The returning candle fragrances were lovingly developed by Homesick's team of researchers, chandlers, and perfume chemists, who worked closely with the Dunkin' culinary team to ensure each candle captures the essence of the product it represents. Packaged in bold, vibrant prints that reflect Dunkin's iconic pink and orange colors, the limited-edition collection is available beginning today, November 23, at homesick.com/dunkin for $34 MSRP. For another $15, fans can print a personalized message on the candle's jar for a custom gift as unique as fans' go-to Dunkin' order. Each candle is hand-poured in the U.S. with a soy wax blend and offers a generous burn time of 60 to 80 hours.

"When we first started working with Dunkin' to create this collection, we immediately bonded over our shared passion for putting a smile on people's faces. It was all the more fulfilling for us to see such a positive response to the lineup – between Old Fashioned and Original Blend selling out so quickly, and an influx of comments, DMs, and emails from our customers asking us to bring it back," said Lauren Lamagna, Director of Product Development and Merchandising at Homesick. "Whether our customers are buying for themselves to relive a special Dunkin' memory, or to give to friends and family customized with their go-to order, we're excited to team up with Dunkin' again to offer this meaningful gift for the holiday season."

"In a year when everyone could use a little more cheer, Dunkin' coffee and donuts and Homesick candles have both played a role in bringing people moments of comfort and joy. Our fans are as unique as their coffee orders and we wanted to bring back our collaboration with the fun new twist of personalization," said Justin Unger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin' Brands. "After last year's response, it was an easy decision to team up with Homesick again to bring back those fan-favorite fragrances and allow people nationwide to experience Dunkin' at home."

The collaboration with Homesick is a key part of Dunkin's plans to help fans give extra cheer all season long. From seasonal sips and holiday cups to custom, limited-edition holiday merch , Dunkin' has fans' backs this holiday season, however they're celebrating.

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by our team of storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates.

Homesick is part of Win Brands Group (Win), a leading owner of product-focused, direct to consumer brands that deliver happiness and incredible experiences to their customers. In addition to Homesick, Win's current portfolio includes the likes of QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories), Bow & Drape (customizable women's apparel) and Stowaway (high-quality, everyday cosmetics).

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

