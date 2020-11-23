Seacoast Bank Named to Fortune's '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' List for Third Consecutive Year

STUART, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has been named to Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. Seacoast Bank is one of only four companies in Florida, and the only financial institution headquartered in the state, to earn a spot on the list.

Fortune recognizes the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies among domestic or foreign companies that trade on a major U.S. stock exchange and have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and a stock price of at least $5, among other requirements. Companies are ranked each year by revenue growth rate, earnings per share growth rate, and three-year annualized total return. The overall rank is based on the sum of these three rankings.

"It's an honor to be named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the third consecutive year," said Dennis "Denny" S. Hudson III, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. "We're proud of this accomplishment, but even prouder to continue providing outstanding service to our customers across the state."

"This distinction is a direct reflection of the remarkable job our team has done serving customers, implementing technological improvements, and executing our balanced growth strategy," added Charles "Chuck" Shaffer, President and COO of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. "Fortune selects companies by measuring growth and performance. Fostering a culture that enables our associates to grow and thrive allows Seacoast Bank to grow the services and support we provide to every customer."

To learn more about Seacoast Bank, visit SeacoastBanking.com .

To learn more about Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, visit fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2020/ .

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

