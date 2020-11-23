  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PURA and ALKM Cement Innovative Hemp Marketing Partnership With Equity Stake

November 23, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PURA -3.89% OTCPK:ALKM +0% OTCPK:PAOG +0% OTCPK:PURA -3.89%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced acquiring a five percent interest in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) as part of a strategic partnership where ALKM will provide specialized co-packing services for PURA hemp consumer products.

PURA recently revealed a new hemp lifestyle brand that includes building a coalition of hemp farmers under one brand name in the same way that Sun-Maid Raisins brings together over 800 individual farmers to market raisins under one brand.

PURA's recently launched hemp lifestyle brand initiative centers on engaging hemp advocate consumers in an overall ecosystem designed to collectively expand the base of knowledge surrounding the economic and environmental benefits of hemp and in so doing growing the overall hemp market.

Just as Sun-Maid Raisins is a conduit for the sales of raisins from many raisin farmers, PURA plans to be a conduit for the sales of hemp from many hemp farmers.

PURA has recently published a multimedia presentation on its overall hemp lifestyle brand strategy and Mr. Shibley has further elaborated on the hemp lifestyle brand strategy in a video interview conducted by CEO Roadshow.

The centerpiece of PURA's hemp lifestyle strategy is a recently acquired 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas where PURA plans to partner with consumer advocates and other hemp industry companies to build demonstrable hemp-based products and services that expand market-wide awareness of hemp's economic and environmental benefits.

PURA has already announced a pharmaceutical and neurocritical hemp extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) and co-packing partnership with ALKM that are key components of PURA's overall hemp lifestyle brand initiative.

Now, PURA and ALKM are further committing to the hemp strategy with an equity partnership intended to cement a foundation for further future developments between the two companies.

Sign up to receive the latest updates at www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
(800) 861-1350

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-and-alkm-cement-innovative-hemp-marketing-partnership-with-equity-stake-301178972.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.


