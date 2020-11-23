  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

November 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:EVH +4.65%

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

  • Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will be participating in 1x1 meetings during the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Chelsea Griffin
919.817.8045
Investor Relations
[email protected]

