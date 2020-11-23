BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luggage Forward, the world's leading provider of door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery, today announced a partnership establishing the company as the official luggage and sports equipment shipping service for Vail Resorts' (NYSE: MTN) portfolio of world-class mountain resorts including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Park City, and Whistler Blackcomb.

Luggage Forward Announces Exclusive Partnership with Vail Resorts

By utilizing Luggage Forward to ship luggage, skis, and snowboards ahead, Vail Resorts guests can avoid the inconvenience of carrying and checking bags at the airport. Shipments can be arranged to any resort in advance of their trip or from anywhere guests are staying, including iconic RockResorts properties like The Arrabelle at Vail Square (Vail), The Pines Lodge (Beaver Creek), One Ski Hill Place (Breckenridge) and The Grand Summit Hotel (Park City).

"For more than fifteen years, skiers and riders have trusted Luggage Forward to ship gear directly to and from their destinations. As the leading global mountain resort operator, Vail Resorts is an ideal partner and we are honored to be their official luggage and sports equipment shipping service," said Zeke Adkins, President of Luggage Forward. "We look forward to providing guests of Vail Resorts with a reliable doorstep to destination luggage delivery solution."

"This partnership with Luggage Forward underscores our commitment to providing skiers and riders with a seamless travel experience when visiting our destination resorts," said Danielle Johnson, director of corporate communications at Vail Resorts. "Luggage Forward will also benefit guests seeking a faster, safer airport experience this season by eliminating the need to stand in the check-in line or wait at the baggage carousel."

For both companies, sustainability is a priority. Vail Resorts is committed to achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030, and Luggage Forward first offered carbon-neutral door-to-door luggage shipments for travelers in 2008. Luggage Forward will offset all emissions generated by shipments to and from Vail Resorts locations through its longstanding partnership with Carbonfund.org.

For more information on the partnership, please visit: www.luggageforward.com

About Luggage Forward

Since 2005, Luggage Forward has set the standard for easy, reliable delivery of luggage and sports equipment to travelers worldwide. By leveraging a global network of logistics partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage Forward has become the smart, convenient alternative to carrying and checking bags. Luggage Forward is the luggage delivery partner of many of the world's leading travel brands including Air Canada, Cunard Line, Exclusive Resorts, Mandarin Oriental, PerryGolf, Seabourn Cruise Line, Vail Resorts, and Viking Cruises. More at: www.luggageforward.com.

