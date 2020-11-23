Cigna Affordable Care Act Health Plans to Expand into 63 New Counties Across North Carolina for 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is expanding access to health coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace in 63 counties across North Carolina for 2021. Cigna's plans on the individual exchange will include a number of features that increase access to quality health care – all while holding down out-of-pocket costs.

Cigna individual and family plans in North Carolina for 2021 will include:

New: $0 virtual care that now includes behavioral health providers* for most plans

virtual care that now includes behavioral health providers* for most plans New: Diabetes Care plan** that includes additional $0 benefits for diabetes equipment and supplies

benefits for diabetes equipment and supplies New: access to Duke Health and WakeMed for health plans in the Raleigh – Durham area

Cigna is expanding into the following counties for 2021:

Raleigh / Durham area: Alamance , Durham , Franklin , Granville , Lee , Person , Vance and Warren .

area: , , , , , , Vance and . Avery , Beaufort , Bertie , Bladen , Buncombe , Camden , Carteret , Cherokee , Chowan , Clay , Craven , Cumberland , Currituck , Dare , Duplin , Edgecombe , Gates , Graham , Greene , Halifax , Harnett , Haywood , Henderson , Hertford , Hoke , Hyde , Jackson , Jones , Lenoir , Macon , Madison , Martin , McDowell , Mitchell , Montgomery , Moore , Northampton , Onslow , Pamlico , Pasquotank , Perquimans , Pitt , Polk , Richmond , Robeson , Rutherford , Sampson , Scotland , Swain , Transylvania , Tyrell, Washington , Wayne , Wilson , and Yancey .

Cigna plans are currently offered in five counties: Chatham, Johnston, Nash, Orange and Wake. This expansion will bring the total to 68 counties, enabling Cigna to continue making health care more affordable, predictable and simple for more people across the state.

"Cigna has participated in the individual market in North Carolina since 2014, and we are excited to serve even more people with affordable individual and family health plans in the future," said Charles Pitts, Cigna market president for the Carolinas.

Cigna's 2021 plans will again include the Patient Assurance Program*** to cap insulin costs at $25 per month for a 30-day supply of covered eligible insulin, as well as smarter digital interactions to better connect customers to care and medications - including access to the myCigna mobile app and Cigna One Guide to help customers navigate the highest quality and cost-effective providers, best sites of care and health tools.

Cigna's real time benefit check program will increase financial predictability for customers. With this program, doctors can quickly and easily know the cost of treatment options during an appointment with a Cigna customer, which helps facilitate more informed and meaningful discussions among doctors and patients.

"Cigna remains deeply committed to providing affordable access to quality care with offerings that encourage and support whole-person health – how, when and where our customers want to use their benefits," said Lisa Lough, president of Cigna's Individual and Family Plans business. "Our plans on the individual exchange in North Carolina are designed with an understanding of our customers' needs and preferences for their health care, delivered in a collaborative relationship with physician partners across the state."

People interested in enrolling in a health plan on the individual exchange may do so during the 2021 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) that begins Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Health plans purchased during OEP are effective Jan. 1, 2021.

More details about Cigna health plans for individuals and families is available at www.cigna.com/individuals-families.

*Cigna provides access to virtual care through a national telehealth provider, MDLive located on myCigna, as part of your health plan. Providers are solely responsible for any treatment provided to their patients. Video chat may not be available in all areas or with all providers. This service is separate from your health plan's network and may not be available in all areas or under all plan types. Virtual care does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. Refer to plan documents for complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits. A primary care provider referral is not required for this service.

**Refer to plan documents for a complete description and list of diabetes equipment and supplies that are covered at $0.

***Discounts available with the Cigna Patient Assurance Program. $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a 30-day supply.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

