UCASU Launches Hotal Service to Build Market Entry Barrier for Its $60 Billion Airbnb-based Strategy

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announces today it has completed the registration of another new subsidiary, Hotal Service LLC, to devote to its Airbnb-based innovative property investment strategy.

The company has also started to trademark its marketing tagline "It's not a hotel, it's HOTAL" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to legally protect its innovative business strategy and build up a market entry barrier.

Earlier last month, UCASU has acquired the domain name "theHotal.com" to be used launching its "home-office for traveling and lodging" service.

"Our new investment strategy will be executed with two facets." Explains Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset, " We have established SHOC holdings LLC, which will service as the property acquisition and holding arm, aims to acquire a cluster of distressed residential properties in communities nearby major airports, renovating them into modern houses equipped with home-office facilities, and holding those properties for long-term asset value appreciation. (SHOC is pronounced "shock" and is an acronym for Shared Home- Office Cluster.)"

"One the other hand, we have just established Hotal service LLC, which will act as the operating arm, to market and rent those properties as shared accommodations on platforms such as Airbnb, to serve business travelers who prefer renting a shared home-office than staying at a conventional hotel. And it will focus on generating and improving near-term cash inflow."

"Transition from conventional office space to home offices is an inevitable trend. NATIONAL BUREAU OF ECONOMIC RESEARCH report stated in June 2020 that about 40% of both large and small firms expect that 40% or more of their workers who switched to remote work. In other words, at least 16% of American workers will switch to working at home at least 2 days/week permanently," Bankston further explains.

"The shift from conventional office space to home offices will definitely change people's preference for lodging while traveling. More and more business traveler customers, who contribute $60 billion annual to hotel revenues, will likely choose home-office style shared accommodations over conventional hotels," projects Bankston.

The new subsidiary, Hotal Service LLC, is wholly owned by UC Asset the same way as SHOC Holdings LLC.

