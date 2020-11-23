The Boston Globe Names Nuance a "Top Place to Work for 2020"

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of the "Top Places to Work for 2020" based on an employee survey conducted by The Boston Globe. The annual "Top Places to Work" survey asked more than 8,000 employees across 285 organizations in Massachusetts to evaluate their current employers on a series of criteria, including overall direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

"Our employees are the reason that Nuance is an incredible place to work – they also are the reason that the largest companies in the world trust our conversational AI solutions to deliver real and meaningful results," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. "We are fiercely committed to cultivating an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive, and have benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs."

The Top Places to Work winners share several key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

"Our shared sense of Purpose and how we choose to live our company Values every day sets Nuance apart," said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance. "When you truly practice things like Thinking Big, Focusing on the Customer, Acting with Integrity, and Having Fun – which are four of our 10 Values – they become part of the company's DNA, inform how we all make decisions, and build our dynamic and supportive culture."

"This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis."

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic.

