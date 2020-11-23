DISH Selects Mavenir To Deliver Cloud-Native Voice, Data And Messaging Services Software For Nationwide 5G Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenir today announced that DISH Network has selected Mavenir's cloud-based carrier messaging solution, which leverages Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP) technologies. Building upon the companies' RAN announcement earlier this year, Mavenir is providing DISH with highly-scalable and intelligent cloud-native software in a virtualized, automated environment, leveraging open interfaces and artificial intelligence (AI).

DISH will deploy Mavenir's RCS Business Messaging solution, which will enable advanced voice and multimedia messaging (including cloud-native video, VoWiFi and VoLTE), to deliver best-in-class customer support capabilities. Using AI and chatbots, customers will have access to services from an app where they can engage virtual assistants to answer questions, investigate and modify subscription plans, and participate in promotions.

"Mavenir's innovative, cloud-native software solutions are compliant with our reimagined network architecture, which enables us to change the wireless business model and select vendor services and functions on demand," said Marc Rouanne, DISH Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer. "Mavenir is already playing an important role in our RAN software, and with this agreement we now look to them for messaging services, and beyond."

"We are honored to be partnering with DISH as they set the new standard for the U.S. wireless industry, building a transformative network that will be highly automated, efficient, and scalable," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "We will enable DISH to provide innovative 5G services on demand, addressing new enterprise use cases based on network slicing and features with agility, speed and automation at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional operators."

About DISH:

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider, focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 120 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

