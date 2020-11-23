Goodyear Expands Mobile Tire Installation Service To Make Tire Buying Easier In Chicago Suburbs

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more consumers gravitating toward online shopping and mobile delivery, Goodyear's Mobile Install service lets drivers get new tires professionally installed without ever leaving home.

Through Goodyear's new mobile tire installation service, customers in the surrounding Chicago suburbs can shop for tires online and get them professionally installed at home for no extra cost beyond standard installation.* Additionally, Goodyear technicians uphold strict physical distancing measures as part of this zero-contact service.

"With our mobile tire installation option, we aim to accommodate customers who prefer not to leave their homes to get tires installed, as well as those who could simply benefit from the time saved," said Ryan Hartschuh, mobile planning & development manager at Goodyear. "Our state-of-the-art van delivers the same quality mounting, balancing and installation process that you'd expect, without so much as leaving your home, workplace or even your kid's soccer practice."

Mobile Install comes just in time to serve drivers planning to travel for the holidays or using a personal vehicle for transportation. Fittingly, in other markets where Goodyear Mobile Install is available, the service is highly rated by customers and has grown in popularity as COVID-19 has changed in-person shopping habits.

Shopping for tires and booking Mobile Install on Goodyear.com is easy. You choose the right tires for your vehicle, then simply select Mobile Install at checkout. An experienced Goodyear technician will arrive at your selected time and place to install the tires. However, if Mobile Install isn't your preferred option, tire installation is still available in-store throughout the greater Chicago area.

For more details or to book an appointment, visit www.Goodyear.com/van.

* Terms and conditions of service apply.

