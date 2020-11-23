Special Olympics Georgia Receives $90,000 Grant from The UPS Foundation

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) received a $90,000 grant from The UPS Foundation, which drives global corporate citizenship and philanthropic programs for UPS (NYSE: UPS).

The grant will be used toward the volunteer program for all four of the organization's State Games. Eager to bring more volunteers to its events, SOGA is always striving to improve every volunteer experience. This grant will give SOGA the ability to invite more volunteers to join in the planning and implementation of events for its 26,620 athletes.

This grant is truly important as Special Olympics Georgia is a grassroots effort. With only a small team of full-time employees, it takes a large and dedicated volunteer force to fulfill our mission and to make our State Games a reality. Whether a volunteer can commit to a single afternoon or come for a full weekend to volunteer there is a place for everyone.

"Special Olympics Georgia deeply values the support of The UPS Foundation not only through this generous grant but through the demonstrated support from the UPS employees and their families who volunteer at our events. The overall volunteer initiative enhances everything that we do for the athletes" said Georgia Milton-Sheats, Chief Executive Officer of SOGA.

