Air Products Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 11th Consecutive Year

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, Air Products (NYSE:NYSE:APD) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). The 2020/2021 DJSI recognition ranks Air Products among the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group for corporate sustainability performance.

"Sustainability is at the heart of what Air Products does as a business. Our existing business and our growth opportunities enable customers around the world to reduce their energy use, lower emissions and increase productivity," said Simon Moore, Air Products' vice president investor relations, corporate relations and sustainability. "It is an honor to be recognized for over a decade by DJSI. This achievement shows that Air Products is demonstrating its commitment to its higher purpose, to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges."

For the 2020/2021 DJSI, Air Products showed improvements in several key areas, with the largest gains coming in product stewardship and environmental reporting. Products manufactured by Air Products enabled customers and downstream users to avoid the equivalent of 69 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the emissions from 15 million cars – and 2.5 times more than Air Products' own direct and indirect CO 2 emissions.

Recently Air Products took additional steps to publicly reaffirm its commitment to sustainability by announcing its "Third by '30" initiative to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions intensity (kg CO 2 /MM BTU) by one-third by the year 2030 from a 2015 baseline. Air Products set the new target as it successfully attained its 2020 CO 2 reduction goal.

Air Products also recently announced goals to further increase the percentage of women and U.S. minorities in professional and managerial roles. By 2025, Air Products aims to achieve at least 28 percent female representation in the professional and managerial population globally and at least 20 percent minority representation in that same population in the United States. These percentages reflect increases from our 2020 baseline representation of 25 and 17 percent, respectively.

To learn more about Air Products' commitment to sustainability, visit our Sustainability website.

