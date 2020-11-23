  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Byrna Technologies CEO, Bryan Ganz, Delivers Presentation to Investors at Company's Annual General Meeting

November 23, 2020 | About: OTCPK:BYRN -1.39% XCNQ:BYRN +2.15% OTCPK:BYRN -1.39%

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020

Provides Update on Growth Strategy and Outlook

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that its CEO, Bryan Ganz, delivered a presentation as part of the Company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During his presentation, Mr. Ganz provided an overview of the Company's business strategy, recent corporate developments and outlook.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

An archived version of the video presentation is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at the following link: https://ir.byrna.com/.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-ceo-bryan-ganz-delivers-presentation-to-investors-at-companys-annual-general-meeting-301178657.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)