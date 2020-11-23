Boston Scientific to Participate in Evercore ISI 2020 Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is scheduled to participate in the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 1.
Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations will participate in a 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.
A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.
