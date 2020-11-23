Top Independent Research Firm Names EPAM a Leader in Computer Vision Consultancy

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced they have been named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020—recognized alongside 12 other vendors in the report, and one of three leaders that stand out for their track record of delivering a wide range of innovative, demanding CV solutions that have been put into product with numerous clients and are driving business outcomes on an ongoing basisi.

The report found that, "even tech giants with in-house CV experts turn to EPAM to deliver innovative CV solutions, and the company has a track record of delivering CV solutions that span the prosaic (e.g., asset tracking and invoice processing) to the extraordinary (e.g., CV-enabled augmented reality apps for field service)."

The Forrester report states that EPAM "should be first on your list if you want a cutting-edge CV solution that really works." Customers interviewed for the report praised EPAM's ability to execute frictionless cross-disciplinary projects, building never-before-seen CV solutions that were also technically excellent in production.

"What sets EPAM apart from other computer vision consultancies is our multi-disciplinary expertise—spanning from deep learning scientists and big data specialists to embedded and imaging hardware engineers," said Mikhail Tolmachev, Head of Computer Vision at EPAM. "Our team successfully executes on groundbreaking products that drive business outcomes on an ongoing basis, and we believe that's why Forrester recognized us as a leader in the New Wave evaluation."

After researching, analyzing and scoring the vendors—based on a 10-criterion survey and a 2-hour briefing with each vendor—Forrester identified the top 13 most significant CV service providers as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers.

