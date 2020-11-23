1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CEO and President Christopher G Mccann Sold $825,741 of Shares

CEO and President of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher G Mccann (insider trades) sold 35,700 shares of FLWS on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $23.13 a share. The total sale was $825,741.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a U.S. based provider of gourmet food and gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc has a market cap of $1.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.83 with a P/E ratio of 23.54 and P/S ratio of 0.94. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated 1-800-Flowers.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $21.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.51% since.

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $25.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.75% since.

