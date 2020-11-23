  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harte-hanks Inc (HRTH) CEO Andrew B Benett Bought $96,000 of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: HRTH +7.8%

CEO of Harte-hanks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew B Benett (insider trades) bought 40,000 shares of HRTH on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $2.4 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $96,000.

Harte-Hanks Inc is a multi-channel marketing company. The marketing services offered include agency and digital services, database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation, direct mail and contact centers. Harte-Hanks Inc has a market cap of $14.400 million; its shares were traded at around $2.20 with and P/S ratio of 0.07. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Harte-Hanks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Andrew B Benett bought 40,000 shares of HRTH stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $2.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.33% since.
  • CEO Andrew B Benett bought 6,000 shares of HRTH stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $2.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HRTH, click here

.

