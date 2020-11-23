  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Progressive Corp (PGR) President and CEO Susan Patricia Griffith Sold $3.2 million of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: PGR -0.15%

President and CEO of Progressive Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Susan Patricia Griffith (insider trades) sold 33,750 shares of PGR on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $93.56 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Progressive Corp is an insurance holding company which provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. Progressive Corp has a market cap of $54.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.88 with a P/E ratio of 10.78 and P/S ratio of 1.29. The dividend yield of Progressive Corp stocks is 0.43%. Progressive Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Progressive Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of PGR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $93.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Claims President Michael D Sieger sold 2,700 shares of PGR stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.23% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer M Jeffrey Charney sold 6,476 shares of PGR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $94.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGR, click here

