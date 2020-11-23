YEP Introduces Corporate Management Team

Strong Leadership Team Takes Over INSO

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / YEP, Inc. (OTC PINK:INSO) ("YEP") announced today that as a result of the recent transaction with Industry Source Consulting, Inc., YEP has now taken control of the publicly traded company and is proud to introduce its corporate management team.

Jimmy Ezzell

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ezzell is an inspirational leader who has the master skill of painting a clear picture of his vision, while inspiring others to take action on their own dreams and goals. Respected as a credible voice in decision making, finding strategic partners, and establishing organizations that grow into the tens of thousands, Jimmy has served on International Advisory Boards, won numerous industry awards, and reached top levels in several companies over the years. Jimmy intuitively sees the threads of opportunity that wind through an organization, and brings them together into a coherent whole.

As the CEO of YEP, a publicly traded, entrepreneurial community, Jimmy oversees and executes on the vision of an exponentially growing global organization. He is spearheading the mission to give entrepreneurs a single platform that will provide them with training, tools, and opportunities they need to not only achieve the success they seek, but to create generational wealth and legacies.

Jimmy serves on several Advisory Boards including Exertus Financial Partners and is also the Founder and CEO of TripValet.

C.J. Floyd

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Floyd has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for a number of companies over more than 20 years. He has worked in a variety of financial and operational capacities in startups and turnarounds and as a consultant, investment banker, and auditor. He has deep experience in public company reporting and operations, fundraising, and transactions.

Since 2012 he has run several companies and worked for a number of clients performing financial modeling, fundraising, accounting, and strategic and business planning engagements. In 2010 Mr. Floyd was the CFO for Blackhawk Healthcare, a $75 million revenue hospital group. Hired to affect a turnaround of the business, he created and implemented the plan, driving a $600K monthly net loss to a $100K monthly net income in six weeks. BSEE, University of South Florida, MBA, Wharton.

Lorrell Winfield

Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer at YEP, Mr. Winfield is responsible for the global operations of the Company. He brings more than 20 years of experience to YEP. His experience and leadership have been focused on developing and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, while providing outstanding client service, and driving profitable revenue growth.

From 1999 to joining YEP in 2019, Mr. Winfield was the Director of Operations for both Aquila Energy, a provider of gas and electrical service and Verizon Communications, a technology-driven communication service provider. He was responsible for labor and operational costs while managing over $10 million in multi-funded budgets across North America and abroad, leading the efforts to deliver best-in-class unified communications and services to clients, customers and communities.

Livia Fisher-Kane

Chief Marketing Officer

With 22 years of experience in several industries, Ms. Fisher-Kane has left her mark in several mediums, such as Rio's nightlife scene in the '90s, documentary filmmaking, TV production, and of course marketing, brand and business development.

In 2007, Livia started working with 6X World Champion, MMA legend, Wanderlei Silva, whom she helped by developing the brand and marketing to launch his training center in Las Vegas. Soon after that, Zuffa & the UFC took notice of her work and invited her to join the corporation in 2010. A partnership with the UFC's international expansion team was created and they moved on to develop powerful marketing strategies, produce and promote an incredible amount of social media content and campaigns and reshape the company's marketing. The UFC went on to sell to WME for $4 Billion in 2016.

Christina Perry

Chief Sales Officer

Ms. Perry is a global entrepreneur, international trainer, best-selling co-author and motivational success coach. She has over 18 years experience in direct sales and marketing both corporate and as a leader in the field.

Christina has built organizations totaling hundreds of thousands in over 50 countries worldwide. Her focus is empowering others to achieve greatness in all aspects of their lives including financially, spiritually, emotionally, and physically.

Eric Chia

Chief Technology Officer

As CTO of YEP, Mr. Chia oversees all technical aspects of YEP and provides roadmap and technology solutions for YEP to grow the Company using technology. Eric provides innovative ideas and technical design guidance on building an AI-powered sales/marketing system and oversees the development process.

With his vast technology experience, Eric provides guidance and enhancement of YEP's current technology platform and online business operations, as well as providing technical innovation ideas that will increase the value of YEP using AI technology and later tokenization of business process and e-commerce transactions.

Eric possesses 34 years of experience in website development, mobile Apps, and internet business applications and technology. Eric has extensive experience in owning and operating digital businesses and software development.

Jennifer Kempfer-Norris

Chief Experience Officer

As the Chief Experience Officer for the Young Entrepreneur Project, Ms. Kempfer-Norris is leading all initiatives for the strategy, leadership, and implementation of plans to create the best experience possible for members, affiliates, clients, investors, and potential partners.

Jennifer has been with the company since it's initial development stages and has continually helped to develop and lead a cultural transformation that results in new levels of leadership, support, and community excellence grounded in the mission of becoming not the best company "in" the world, but "FOR" the world.

With over 15 years of experience in leadership, psychology, and creating and managing corporate systems, Jennifer has mastered the art of bridging different divisions of the company together to create an environment that contributes to the above average rate of retention that YEP has and continues to experience.

Ali Mehdaoui

Global Master Trainer

Mr. Mehdaoui was born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco and came to America 18 years ago. He has since built organizations in 15 countries. He has written a book that sold in 7 countries and had the honor to speak on TEDX in 2018 and has trained over 45,000 hopeful entrepreneurs to achieve their milestones and live out their core values.

As a Global Master Trainer, Ali is inspired by the community that is creating true entrepreneurial change in the market place on six continents. Creating the next generation of success stories and 1,000 millionaires is now the main focus for Ali's Legacy in the business community.

About YEP, Inc.

The Young Entrepreneur Project provides a sophisticated yet user-friendly platform enabling entrepreneurs to launch and grow their business within a welcoming community with a suite of tools, including curated video addressing numerous business issues. As a subscription based revenue model, YEP is able to offer different tiers of services to its members.

YEP has built a global community of thousands of skilled, like-minded, success seeking, actively engaged entrepreneurs. In a world where people are becoming more distant and alone, YEP is impacting lives by providing an incredible sense of togetherness that fuels the community's constant motivation to engage, learn, and grow. Focusing on three pillars of results based training, lifestyle and vacation incentives, and the ability to refer and earn, YEP provides members with the different tools and resources previously difficult to access at an affordable price, if at all.

For more information about YEP, please visit the Company's website: yeptribe.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

